Watch: Passenger Weaves Own Seat Between Berths In Packed Train, Internet Reacts

Travelling in an overcrowded train is one of the most painful experiences. Visuals of people jostling, shoving, and pushing each other to secure some space on crowded trains, are sadly too common in India. Speaking of which, a video has been making waves online, showcasing a passenger's creative solution to finding comfort on a packed Indian train. The undated footage highlights the ingenuity and adaptability of travellers dealing with overcrowded public transport. In the video, the passenger creatively weaves a cot between two berths using a rope to fashion a makeshift seat or sleeping area. As he skillfully constructs this unique arrangement, fellow commuters watch with amusement while some capture the act on their smartphones.

"Modern problems require modern solutions," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Railway me ab seat ko leke koi dikkat nhi hai. Railway ne 7000 special train chalai bhai ne extra seat ka arrangement kr diya ab kisi ko koi pareshani nhi hongi 👌



"modern problems require modern solutions" pic.twitter.com/yENmmSU3C9 — Gaju गाढ़े (@gaju_gade) November 4, 2024

Multiple users shared the clip on social media, discussing the "jugaad" technique the man employed to create space for himself on the train. The hack also sparked conversations about the challenges of travelling on Indian trains, where seats are often limited. While many appreciated the creativity behind the idea, others expressed concerns that it might be disruptive to fellow passengers.

One user wrote, ''Necessity is the mother of invention.'' Another commented, ''Brother should get an award.''

Last year, a similar video went viral showing a man devising an unusual method to create a makeshift seat for himself. The video showed him tying a bedsheet on two sides of the upper births of the coach and creating a hammock. However, as soon as he tried to make himself comfortable inside it, the hammock broke and the man fell to the floor.