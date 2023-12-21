Watch: Passenger Creates Makeshift Hammock Inside Crowded Train, Fails Miserably

The video has gone viral, leaving some people amused while othersblamed India's overpopulation

Traveling in an overcrowded train is one of the most painful experiences. Trying to squeeze yourself into a train when there is little or no space to move is a task. Visuals of people jostling, shoving, and pushing each other to secure some space on crowded trains, are sadly too common in India. Then there are also some passengers who are unable to get tickets but still decide to undertake the journey.

Recently, a ticketless passenger decided to make some space for himself in a crowded train by coming up with a unique solution, only to fail miserably. The clip opens to show a general class of a local train coach with several people sitting on the floor. However, the man devised an unusual method to create a makeshift seat for himself. He tied a bedsheet on two sides of the upper births of the coach and created a hammock. However, as soon as he tried to make himself comfortable inside it, the hammock broke and the man fell to the floor.

The video was shared by @ChapraZila and amassed more than 68,000 views.

The video has gone viral, leaving some people amused while others blamed India's overpopulation for such a state of affairs. One user wrote, ''Flagging off Vande Bharat train and ignoring the needs of common people won't make us great. Let's not ignore this image coming out of our country. Fix this issue ASAP.''

Another made a sarcastic comment, saying, ''Welcome to the bullet train.''

A few days back, a video showed ticketless passengers crowding the first AC compartment of a train raising questions about railway security. Taking to X, a passenger named Swati Raj voiced her frustration regarding the same and asked Railways to take immediate action. In the video, ticketless passengers were seen cramped together, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the AC 1st tier compartment of Mahananda Express.