Woman Shares Video Of Ticketless Passengers In Train's AC Coach, Railways Responds

A video showing ticketless passengers crowding the first AC compartment of a train has gone viral, raising questions about railway security. Taking to X, the passenger named Swati Raj voiced her frustration regarding the same and asked Railways to take immediate action. In the video, ticketless passengers are seen cramped together, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the AC 1st tier compartment of Mahananda Express.

''This is the current situation of AC 1st tier in Mahananda 15483. I request management to check this immediately as we are not feeling safe when we are paying extra for it,'' Ms Raj wrote. She also tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the video.

Watch the video here:

This is the current situation of AC 1st tier in Mahananda 15483. I request management to check this immediately as we are not feeling safe when we are paying extra for it. @narendramodi@indianrailway__@AshwiniVaishnawpic.twitter.com/FwsKWhLCXF — Swati Raj (@SwatiRaj9294) December 17, 2023

Responding to the user, Railway Seva urged her to share their PNR number and mobile number for immediate action.

''We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly at http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal,'' Railway Seva wrote.

We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal.

https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) December 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the video has sparked outrage and several internet users expressed their anger and frustration at the situation. In the past, too, many passengers have voiced their concerns regarding difficulties faced by them even after spending a hefty amount to travel in an AC coach.

One user wrote, ''After paying a high price, the passengers face such troubles from trespassers. This is a shameful failure of Indian Railways. Ticket collectors (TCs) are very corrupt, and there is no security on trains. It is better to take a flight than to travel in such messy, crowded trains!''

Another commented, ''This is ridiculous. Must stop this nonsense immediately. How the hell can these people confidently board a train without a pass? And that too enter 1st Ac compartment?''

A third said, ''This is absolutely pathetic..1AC tickets are close to airfare...and this is the service we get.'' A fourth added, ''This intrusion of unreserved travelers into AC coaches seems to be widespread. This “free for all” lackadaisical attitude is depriving legit pax of their security & comfort Railway management & Railway Police must ensure only eligible passengers board the reserved coaches.''

In a similar incident last week, ticketless passengers nearly hijacked the second AC compartment of Kumbh Express (12369), which operates between Howrah Junction and Dehradun.

According to a PTI report, the Railways caught 3.6 crore passengers traveling on the wrong tickets or without one in 2022-23, a jump of almost a crore from the previous year.