Watch: Ticketless Passengers Nearly 'Hijack' Train's AC Coach, Railways Responds

An alarming incident has surfaced on the internet which shows ticketless passengers nearly hijacking the second AC compartment of Kumbh Express (12369), which operates between Howrah Junction and Dehradun.

Indian Forest Service Officer, Akash K. Verma shared the incident on X, formerly Twitter and wrote, "A friend travelling in train 12369 shared this video of AC 2 coach hijacked by ticketless encroachers who are harassing passengers, occupying their berths, pulling the chain. Passengers are mostly senior citizens. Need immediate sanitation!"

The video illustrated a disorderly scenario where passengers without tickets caused disturbances, disrupting the travel experience for those with legitimate tickets. The video also shows two police personnel attempting to manage the situation.

See the video here:

A friend travelling in train 12369 shared this video of AC 2 coach hijacked by ticketless encroachers who are harassing passengers, occupying their berths, pulling chain. Passengers mostly senior citizens. Need immediate sanitation! @RailMinIndia@AshwiniVaishnaw@DrmDnrpic.twitter.com/YG4umtaeL2 — Akash K. Verma, IFS. (@verma_akash) December 9, 2023

Social media users were quick to react to the video. A user wrote, "Railway safety is becoming a joke these days."

Another user shared a similar incident, "Unfortunately, no one is there to listen. Recently, I travelled from BBSR TO JUNAGARH ROAD and there was no attendant in the 2A coach. TTE caught hold of 2 railway staff and distributed bed rolls and after 2 hours, no one was there."

"Sad state of railway affairs," the third user commented.

"Indian railways need a serious introspection. No quality, No efficiency, No consideration for being on time. Indian railways must develop an algorithm to ensure. Almost zero lateness. Extra general boggies/new boggie design may be a 2 deck solution. Cleanliness and hygiene," the fourth user wrote.

"@AshwiniVaishnaw this state of travel is an absolute shame. What exactly are the railway employees and security doing to ensure this doesn't happen," the fifth user commented.

Responding to the user, Railway Seva urged them to share their PNR number and mobile number for immediate action. "Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action."



