Man Couldn't Get In Touch With Mother On Train. Then Railways Did This

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: October 01, 2019 12:38 IST
Indian Railways helped a man who was not able to contact his mother. (Representative Image)


On Monday, an anxious son, who couldn't get in touch with his mother as her train was running late, tweeted Indian Railways for help. "Sir, I am unable to contact my mother Mrs. Shila Pandey," wrote the Twitter user named Sashwat. He said that his mother was travelling on the Ajmer Sealdah Express that was running late by 12 hours. As he couldn't get in touch with her, he wanted to know if she was okay.

In his tweet, Sashwat tagged the Ministry of Railways and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Sashwat received a prompt response from Indian Railways Seva asking him for her PNR and contact number of his mother a few minutes after he posted his tweet.

They also asked for the date of boarding and the boarding station before forwarding the matter to the Divisional Railway Manager, Asansol in West Bengal.

After that, DRM Asansol got in touch with the ticket checker on the train and helped Ms Pandey talk to her son. "Working TTE belongs to Sealdah division... he met with that lady and informed her. Now she is talking with her son," they wrote.

Sashwat also confirmed through a tweet that he was able to talk to his mother. Thanking the Indian Railways for their help, he wrote: "Thank you so much sir for your prompt action. I am grateful for your help."

Indian Railways' prompt action also left other Twitter users impressed, and tweets praising them soon began to pour in.

What do you think of this incident? Let us know using the comments section.

