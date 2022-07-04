Watch: Parody Of '90s Annual Day Dance' Performance Leaves Internet Nostalgic

The post has racked up over 20 million views and more than 1.9 million likes.

A hilarious video showing a trio grooving to AR Rahman's ‘Nanare' song has taken the internet by storm.

The viral clip has left internet users nostalgic as it portrays what the school's annual day dance performance looked like in the 90s. The post has racked up over 20 million views and more than 1.9 million likes.

Watch the video below:

“Nanare Song (90s annual day dance),” read the caption of the Instagram post. The rib-tickling video shows three adult men dancing and trying to coordinate their dance choreography. The trio is also seen bumping into one another and helping each other out in the middle of their performance.

The clip is equally hilarious and entertaining. The post has invited varied comments from celebrities as well. Actors Esha Gupta and Gayathrie Shankar posted laughing emojis, while Priya Mani Raj called the video “hilarious”.

Viral Video | Video Of A "Passionate" Fruit Seller Goes Viral, Internet in Splits

Several internet users also reacted to the post. One user wrote, "The way when he kicked the cloth that fell on the ground while dancing.” Another said, “10 points for gracefulness.” “You took me back to my school days,” added third. “So accurate,” wrote fourth.

Meanwhile, another video shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan left netizens nostalgic a while back. An adorable short clip showing a group of children walking beside a road trying to fit into a single umbrella won hearts on the internet.

The video garnered more than 1 million views. The cheerful way in which the kids were seen walking through the road took internet users on a trip down memory lane.