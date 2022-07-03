Viral Video: Group Of Children Sharing One Umbrella Leaves Internet Nostalgic

The videohas been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

An adorable video showing a group of children walking beside a road trying to fit into a single umbrella has won hearts on the internet.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan. The cheerful way in which the kids are seen walking through the road has taken internet users on a trip down memory lane.

Watch the video below:

The short clip shows about six children walking under a single umbrella. Three of them are seen wearing school uniforms, while a little boy is also seen holding a writing slate. The group of children hold the umbrella close to them and move closely amid a drizzle.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed more than 1.1 million times. With thousands of comments, the post has also turned several social media users nostalgic.

"This video reminds me of my childhood days,” wrote one user. “The innocence...happiness...on their faces .....priceless....this is called as childhood...sharing caring..no complaints...no ego,” added another.

A third user said, “I m here, I was one of the kids having an umbrella and we all use that one, that's my childhood memory.” “Remind my childhood days… Almost 2 km walking (class 4th – 5th) in muddy village road (beautifully crossed with 2 or 3 monsoonsrings) with 4 friends sharing 1 umbrella (large one with semiautomatic in late 80's or early 90's) but we don't have slippers, that differs,” wrote fourth.

The location where the video was shot is yet to be known.