Watch: Owners Try and Keep Dogs At Bay As Rat Causes Chaos At Park In Us

The incident took place at Tompkins Square Dog Run in New York

A video has been going viral on the Internet of a rat causing chaos after it gets cornered by several dogs. The incident took place at Tompkins Square Dog Run in New York, which is a sqaure for people to take their dogs. The video which now has over 6 million views captures owners trying to keep their dogs at bay while a rat is seen running around in the midst of them.

Live from New York City pic.twitter.com/ziN3NZrWhR — dinny (@dinfowars) May 24, 2022

The dogs can be seen getting increasingly agitated by the presence of the rodent that continues to dart around the ground.

At one point one of the dogs even manages to get the rat locked in its jaws, shaking it before dropping it again.

A friend of the dog's owner even posted an update on Twitter saying, “I'm posting on behalf of my friend in the video, Jonah (now known as hoodie man) and his dog, Zoey — both of whom are ok and not sick CC @whatisny”

I'm posting on behalf of my friend in the video, Jonah (now known as hoodie man) and his dog, Zoey — both of whom are ok and not sick 😅



CC @whatisnypic.twitter.com/nvgaF9RbfN — Danielle Koire (@DanielleKoire) May 26, 2022

While dogs have always captured the hearts of internet users, one man in Japan took his love for canines a bit further by sending more than 12 lakhs to make himself look like a collie.

Twitter user @toco_eevee has posted pictures of himself on Twitter that have left the internet stumped. His transformation into a “collie”, a breed of dog, was made possible by a professional agency called Zeppet.

Toko even has his own YouTube channel where in one video he can be seen asking viewers for “requests for the video you would like to see.” It is very difficult to locate a picture of Toko, outside of him in this dog costume.