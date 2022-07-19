Watch: UK Dog Becomes Foster Dad To 15 Orphaned Ducklings

The video, which has been uploaded by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter

Dogs are known for the loyalty and unconditional love that they shower upon the people and creatures they adore. Their affection knows no bounds. And, we have proof. It is a video of a dog, a Labrador, and ducklings.

The video, which has been uploaded by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, showcases how love can establish a bond between creatures that are completely unrelated. We see the dog is having a fun time with a group of orphaned ducklings. And, they look pretty comfortable in each other's company.

The text attached to the video read, “They teach us what compassion is all about. A Group of orphaned ducklings have an unlikely new foster dad in a Labrador. They are enjoying the new relationship.”

The Labrador is named Fred and is a resident of Mountfitchet Castle in Essex, UK. He had become an Internet sensation back in 2018 after his story of adopting nine orphaned ducklings went viral. The mother of the ducklings had disappeared after which the babies were found wandering alone around the castle. This is when Fred stepped in and became a single foster dad to the ducklings.

“We brought the ducklings into the house as they are too young to fend for themselves, and Fred just took them under his paw - rather than his wing," Fred's owner Jeremy Goldsmith had said.

Following this, the 15-year-old Labrador adopted a second set of ducklings. He fostered seven-day-old ducklings in 2019 after their mother left them in the nest, according to a Facebook post by Mountfitchet Castle.

After looking for the ducklings and making sure that they had grown old enough to be released on the castle grounds, Fred stepped in to foster some more ducklings. Fred has now become a foster father to 15 orphaned ducklings.