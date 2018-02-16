Watch: Olympic Skier's Escalator Stunt Deserves A Medal

Swiss freestyle skier Fabian Bosch will compete in the Winter Olympics on Sunday in the men's slopestyle event. Until then, however, he is keeping the world entertained with an escalator stunt that has gone viral on social media. In a video he shared on his Instagram page, the 20-year-old shows off impressive strength when he dangles from an escalator's handrail with just one arm. The video shows him going up the escalator effortlessly while hanging onto the railing - and we can only imagine the kind of upper body strength he has.
While his friends filming the video burst out in laughter while watching his stunt, it has also left a lot of Internet users amused. The video has been watched over 7.5 lakh times on Instagram since it was shared four days ago.
"After 20 years I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" he hilariously captions the video.
"I'm doing it wrong all these years," writes one person in the comments section. "Mega cool," says another. Others have praised his great form and used adjectives like 'amazing' to describe the stunt.
This isn't the first time that the skier has been seen goofing around the Olympic Village at Pyeongchang in South Korea. Five days ago, he shared a picture of himself posing on top of the Olympic rings.