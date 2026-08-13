Watch: Olympic Skateboarder Times Perfect Jump With Solar Eclipse

The recent solar eclipse captured the attention of millions of people around the world, with social media flooded with photos, videos and personal experiences of the rare celestial event. While many chose to watch and record the eclipse, Spanish Olympic skateboarder Danny Leon took things a step further by performing a spectacular jump at the exact moment the Moon passed in front of the Sun. Leon later shared the remarkable stunt on social media, describing it as "the move of his life".

Watch the video here:

Spanish professional skateboarder Danny Leon is among the sport's most recognizable figures. Representing Spain, he competed in the men's park skateboarding event at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, cementing his place among the world's elite skaters.

Meanwhile, millions of people crowded cloudless cities and towns in Spain on Wednesday in search of the best views of a total solar eclipse, when the alignment of the sun, moon and Earth briefly plunged parts of the planet into darkness.

The crowds brought lawn chairs and umbrellas as they eagerly awaited the celestial spectacle, which began early in the evening. As the sky darkened, gradually at first and then quickly, people broke into applause and cheered. It was the country's first total solar eclipse in more than a century.

"It's simply impossible to imagine," Rosa Celiberti, a language teacher who watched from Medinaceli, a Roman-era hilltop town in northeast Spain, said with tears in her eyes. "No matter how many photos or videos you've seen, nothing comes even close to what it actually feels like."

Across a wide band of northern and central Spain and Portugal, millions of people enjoyed some of mainland Europe's best views of the eclipse. It also passed over slivers of Greenland and Iceland.

Totality - when the moon completely covers the sun's light - was expected to last less than 2 and half minutes, reaching its maximum duration off Iceland's west coast. By the time it got to a small patch of Portugal and then to Spain, just before sunset, totality dwindled to a minute or so. The total eclipse then ended over the Mediterranean.

The eclipse was expected to draw at least a half-million additional visitors, Spanish authorities said. Demand for hotel rooms along the path of totality, including in the northern cities of A Coruna, Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela, soared.

The event unfolded against the backdrop of scorching summer temperatures and wildfires, and Spanish officials rolled out a large public safety campaign.



(With inputs from agencies)