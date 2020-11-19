Watch: New Zealand Cops Celebrate Diwali By Dancing To Bollywood Songs

Cops in New Zealand shake a leg to Bollywood songs.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with great fanfare in India. In fact, this festival of joyous celebrations brings together people from across the world. A video that is going viral on social media shows cops in New Zealand celebrating Diwali by dancing to a medley of hit Bollywood songs. The official Twitter account of the Indian High Commission to New Zealand - India in New Zealand - shared a delightful video of police officers shaking a leg to the songs Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma at a Diwali event organised by the Multicultural Council of Wellington.

"Diwali has become such a popular festival in New Zealand," tweeted India in New Zealand. "Here is a video link of @nzpolice officers celebrating Diwali at Wellington Police College."

The video shows a group of police officers grooving to a perfectly coordinated dance routine with filmy steps and smiles on their faces. Watch it below:

The performance has earned them accolades on Facebook.

"Amazing performance," wrote on person in the comments section, while another said, "Loved it."

New Zealand has a sizeable population of Indians and Indian-origin people. According to figures of 2018 census, the number of Indian-origin people, including Fiji Indians, in New Zealand crossed 2,30,000, contributing to 4.7% of New Zealand population.

This is not the first time that cops in the country have danced to Bollywood songs as part of Diwali celebrations - it also happened in 2017.