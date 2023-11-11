Watch: New Yorkers Lift Illegally Parked Car To Give Way To Bus, Internet Calls Them 'Heroes'

The video has accumulated more than 167,000 likes and nearly 3 million views.

In an inspiring display of working together for the community, a group of New Yorkers got together to lift an illegally parked car and move it to the side in order to give way to a bus. A video posted on Instagram by Reddit showed the group of pedestrians joining hands to accomplish the seemingly impossible task.

"Every day heroes for sure," the caption of the post read. "New Yorkers lift illegally parked car, so Metro bus can turn," read the text on the clip.



In the video, a few people are seen standing around a car. Moments later, they are seen lifting the vehicle and moving it out of the way so the bus can operate freely.

The clip was shared on Instagram a few days back and since it has accumulated more than 167,000 likes and nearly 3 million views. Internet users were quick to praise the bystanders for ensuring the bus could resume its service promptly.

"Wow! Nice to see something positive from the Big Apple! Great job men!" wrote one user. "Together. We can move mountains!" commented another.

"See, that's community. We mind our business when it matters, but some things are just unacceptable. You don't block traffic," expressed a third. "Used to drive buses in NYC, I've hit a few illegally parked cars in my day. Best part is cops ticket the illegally parked car and their insurance company has to pay for the damages to the bus," added another.

A person also explained how irresponsible parking can cause much inconvenience for everyone. "As a disabled rider dependent on public transportation, I daily see how stupid people who park, or "wait" in their cars. They not only inconvenience, obstruct, actually endanger, riders, drivers, bystanders, buses, other cars and drivers, and sometimes train. Simply to indulge self centered desire for saving a few seconds, or a few steps. Penalties should be more severe. Vehicles more quickly impounded," they wrote.