Watch: New York Dancer's Fast Twirls Take The Internet By Storm

Matthew Deloch is a professional dancer based in New York City.

Dance is a full-fledged performing art, a goal in and of itself, and a way for a person to communicate his or her innermost thoughts, feelings, and experiences. Many dancing videos may be found online, and some of them are quite exceptional. A good dance performance often wins hearts and astounds viewers. A good video will undoubtedly go viral in this digital age when the internet serves as the key source of effective performance visuals. That's basically what happened last month when a dance video was posted on Instagram.

The video starts with a man standing in a checkered shirt and looking ready to perform. Following that, the man began twirling expertly, progressing from a slower to an exceptionally fast speed.

The man featured in the video is Matthew Deloch, who is a professional dancer in New York City.

Mr. Matthew posted this video on September 29 with a caption that reads, "I was fighting so hard at the end, but the heel didn't touch the ground LOL." As it is expected due to this awesome performance, this video has been viewed more than 6.5 million times on Instagram. It has also received 813,210 likes, with users commending the performance in the comment section.

Mr Matthew is active on all social media sites, including YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok, and he has over 61,500 Instagram followers. Mr Matthew is well known for frequently posting pictures and videos of himself dancing. He has already produced a number of popular videos.