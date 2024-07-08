Mumbai Police Praises Constable Who Rescued Unconscious Woman During Victory Parade

In the video, Mr Pinjari heroically carries the woman on his shoulders.

A huge rush of supporters in Mumbai's Marine Drive celebrated Team India's historic win in the T20 World Cup last week. The iconic sea face was dotted with supporters as the players went on a short victory parade atop an open-top bus before their grand felicitation ceremony at Wankhede. However, the massive crowd created a stampede-like situation, and many were left injured. Amid this, a woman also fell unconscious. However, the police constable quickly came to her rescue and carried her through the crowd to safety. On Monday, Mumbai Police gave a shout-out to Salim Pinjari whose timely intervention saved the woman's life.

''PC Saeed Salim Pinjari is our real ''Man Of The Match' during the #VictoryParade bandobast. His first-person account, of taking care of a sea of people and assisting a woman who was spotted losing consciousness,'' Mumbai police wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of Mr Pinjari heroically carrying the woman on his shoulders.

In the video, Mr Pinjari gave a detailed account of the incident and said, ''During the bandobast, me and my fellow constable saw a lady losing consciousness. We rushed towards her. We picked her up and took her to a place where she could breathe comfortably. We offered her water and chocolates. Till the time she regained consciousness, we were beside her. We took her to nearby ambulance. It was God's blessing and result of our training. God gave me the strength that day, to fulfill my duty. I am proud to be a part of Mumbai Police.”

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Nobody can match Mumbai Police In India, you can't change my mind.'' Another commented, ''Finally this video came to surface. Admin doing a great job in finding this video of him saving that girl. Hope sirjee gets rewarded too thoda sa.''

A third added, ''Hats off to our Mumbai Police.''

June 29 witnessed India clinching their second T20 World Cup trophy, ending the drought that lasted 13 years. India also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup title unbeaten.