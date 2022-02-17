Watch: Meteorologist Tears Up After Being Surprised By On-Air Proposal

Ajit Ninan surprised his longtime girlfriend with a Valentine's Day proposal.

Meteorologist Mary Lee could not control her tears when her boyfriend went down on one knee in a surprise Valentine's Day proposal. The CBS San Francisco Bay Area meteorologist was taping a segment about the Northern Lights when her longtime boyfriend Ajit Ninan surprised her with the on-camera proposal, footage that has gone viral online shows.

According to CBS San Francisco, Mary Lee was taping at the KPIX 5 studio when her boyfriend's daughters Mirium and Madi arrived on set with roses. Ms Lee initially thought it was a surprise family visit - until her boyfriend dropped down on one knee and produced a ring.

"Mary, you are my Northern Lights. You are spectacular and beautiful," he said. "The girls adore you and I love you. I want you to be a part of my life. Will you be my forever girl and will you marry me?"

An overwhelmed Ms Lee was seen tearing up at the proposal. It was all the more special for her since she had always wanted to get engaged in front of the Northern Lights.

Aw thank you so much, sweet friend!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/mUFlTM0u8r — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) February 15, 2022

Footage of the proposal has been viewed thousands of times on Twitter, where many congratulated the newly-engaged couple and others complimented Mr Ninan for pulling off a stunning proposal.

Omg this is too cute!! Congratulations!! — Sanaz Tahernia (@SanazTahernia) February 15, 2022

How special Mary! What a memorable day for you! Best wishes to you all! — Erin Mayovsky (@ErinMayovsky) February 15, 2022

No one topping that — PharmGRx (@PharmGRx) February 17, 2022

The whole team at CBS San Francisco Bay Area had a hand in pulling off the proposal. "They called it 'Operation Marry Mary!'" the meteorologist said later.

"It was so unexpected and I honestly did not know if it would ever happen," she said. "It is so crazy, because all of you were dropping hints and I totally didn't get it. I did not see it coming from a mile away."