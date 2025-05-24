Executive Fired For Calling Anchor "Too Gay" To Receive Rs 85 Crore In Compensation

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. CBS executive Peter Dunn fired amid controversy to receive Rs 85 crore. Mr Dunn was suspended in 2021 over allegations of inappropriate remarks. An appeals panel ruled his termination violated his employment contract.

A CBS executive fired after the network accused him of calling an anchor "too gay" will now receive nearly Rs 85 crore ($10 million) in compensation. Peter Dunn, who was serving as the president of CBS Television Stations, was suspended by the network in 2021 after allegations surfaced against him of making racist, sexist and homophobic remarks at work.

An appeals panel found that Mr Dunn was sacked before an investigation into his conduct was completed, thereby breaching his terms of termination. A panel of retired judges said the network clearly violated Mr Dunn's employment contract which stated that CBS had to determine at the time of his firing if it was "for cause" or "without cause.".

As per his lawyer, Larry Hutcher, CBS caved to pressure from the "woke" critics who tried to cancel him.

"This was never about Peter's conduct, it was to appease the woke mob. It was like the Red Scare, and it was very shortsighted and unfair," Mr Hutcher told the New York Post.

CBS issued a statement stating it strongly disagreed with the decision, adding that a "procedural issue" led to the arbitration ruling in Mr Dunn's favour.

"Four years ago, we removed Peter Dunn as head of the CBS Television Stations for reasons that have been well documented and reported publicly," a company spokesperson said. "This decision was not based on the substance of the allegations against Mr Dunn."

The saga started in 2021 when an article in the Los Angeles Times detailed allegations that Mr Dunn and another CBS top boss fostered a hostile work environment. CBS immediately suspended Mr Dunn and initiated an internal investigation.

However, before the probe could be completed, Mr Dunn was relieved of his duties and not provided any legitimate reason for the sacking. Mr Hutcher said the decision by the network 'destroyed' his client's life and kept him from getting any other jobs.