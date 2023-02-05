Watch: Mercedes Owner Throws Cash On The Ground At Petrol Station, Female Attendant Breaks Down

The clip shows a luxury car owner throwing money out of the window

People often let a false sense of pride get the best of them without realizing that such behavior can be hurtful to others. Recently, a car owner's disrespectful behavior towards a gas station employee in China left the internet fuming. The video shared on Reddit shows a luxury car owner throwing money out the window after refueling at a gas station, leaving the staff in tears.

The video was shared with a caption that reads, ''Throwing money on the ground for gas station worker.''

Watch the video here:

In the 50-second undated clip, a black Mercedes car can be seen entering a gas station for refueling. The female attendant can be seen promptly filling the petrol in the car, following which she proceeds to ask the owner for payment. Instead of respectfully handing her the money, the owner goes on to throw a few notes on the ground. Though she picks up the notes after the car left the station, she breaks down in tears, as she felt humiliated. At the end of the video, she can be seen wiping her tears.

Internet users who watched the clip were angered by the video and criticized the car owner for his rude behaviour. Some also urged the authorities to ban the entry of the car at all gas stations.

One user reacted to the incident and wrote, '' This is so disheartening. Seeing her wipe away her tears....how do people live with themselves treating someone this way?'' Another commented, '' It shows peoples real character when you see how they treat those less fortunate than themselves.''

A third added, ''Why? Why do people need to be mean? There's NO REASON! It costs NOTHING to be nice!'' Another wrote, '' I believe karma does catch up to people like this.....who knows what this lady is going through. I want to give her a hug, this hurts.'' A fifth wrote, '' I believe karma does catch up to people like this.....who knows what this lady is going through. I want to give her a hug, this hurts.''

According to local media, the motorist said he did not mean to throw the banknotes on the ground but was in a hurry at the time of the incident. However, people were not convinced with the explanation.



