Watch: Man's Quick Action Saves His Life As Angry Shark Attacks His Kayak

According to the video description, the incident happened at noon on May 12, 2023.

A tiger shark attack turned a man's enjoyable sea kayaking excursion into a terrifying one.

The sailor saved himself by acting quickly and making a prudent decision based on his experience; otherwise, the episode might have been fatal.

He posted the horrifying incident's footage to his YouTube page, where it has gained popularity due to the unsettling scene that can be seen there.

"I heard a "whooshing" sound, looked up, and saw a wide brown thing on the side of the kayak. I thought it was a turtle at first. Happened so fast. I didn't realise I took my left foot out of the water to brace myself from impact and actually pushed the shark's head off with it," said the sailor said in the YouTube description.

"If you asked me to do that again, even without the shark, I don't think I'd have that flexibility. I actually only thought the shark rammed the kayak until I saw the video at home," he added.

In the final segment of the video, which plays the incident in slow motion, the man knocks the shark off with his leg.