Tourist's Both Hands Bitten Off As She Tries To Take A Picture With Shark

A Canadian woman's both hands were bitten off in the Caribbeans as she attempted to take a picture with a shark, according to a report in The Telegraph. The 55-year-old woman had only strayed a few yards into the waters when the apex predator struck off Thompson Cove Beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands and managed to inflict serious injuries.

The woman reportedly had one of her hands amputated at the wrist and the other mid-way down her forearm. She was brought ashore and rushed to the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre for treatment, and is now said to be receiving medical care back in Canada.

"The shark was estimated to be approximately 6ft in length. However, the species is yet to be confirmed. It has been determined that the tourist had attempted to engage with the animal from the shallows in an attempt to take photographs," the authorities said.

Despite no confirmation, witnesses suggest that it was a bull shark that attacked the woman. The dangerous predator had been circling around in the area for approximately 40 minutes before making the move.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the news, social media users expressed sympathy for the victim whilst stating that the incident served as a caution for anyone attempting to venture into the waters.

"The thought of losing one hand is terrifying, but to lose both is horrific. I can't even be able to imagine how I'd cope with that," said one user, while another added: "As sad as this is, it's cautionary tale of observing and being aware of our environment."

A third added: "It baffles me why people swim more than 10, 20 yards from the shore, in waters where there are sharks."

It is estimated that around 83 people a year are the victims of unprovoked shark attacks. In some parts of the world shark attacks are on the rise, notably off the coast of southern Australia and the US eastern seaboard.