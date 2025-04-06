Gang Violence, Shark Attacks: US Flags Travel Risks In The Bahamas

The US State Department has issued a renewed warning for travellers heading to The Bahamas, urging them to be cautious due to rising crime, poorly regulated boating and recent shark attacks.

The advisory, updated on March 31, lists violent crimes such as armed robberies, burglaries and sexual assaults. These incidents, according to the department, can occur anywhere in The Bahamas but are most frequent in Nassau and Freeport on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands.

A particularly high-risk area underlined in the advisory is the "Over the Hill" neighbourhood in Nassau, south of Shirley Street, where gang violence has led to death of residents. Tourists are also advised to be cautious when booking vacation rentals, especially those lacking private security.

The State Department recommends locking all doors and windows and not answering doors unless the visitor is known. Travellers are also advised to avoid physically resisting any robbery attempt and to thoroughly check their luggage for firearms or ammunition before departure.

The advisory also warns that firearms and ammunition, even in small quantities or by accident, are illegal in The Bahamas. Authorities have detained US travellers for possession of such items, sometimes preventing them from leaving the country and leading to jail time and heavy fines.

Apart from crime, the advisory speaks of safety concerns around water activities. The boating industry in The Bahamas is described as poorly regulated, with reports of injuries and fatalities. Some watercraft are unsafe, and operators may lack proper licenses or insurance.

"Due to the risks, US government employees are prohibited from using jet skis and personal watercraft rented from independent operators on New Providence and Paradise islands," the advisory read.

There have also been reports of sexual assaults by jet ski operators, particularly near downtown Nassau beaches.

Tourists are warned not to swim alone, be cautious of watercraft operating close to shore, and assess their physical fitness before snorkeling. The advisory says to be aware of weather and water conditions, as well as to be vigilant in public restrooms.

Shark attacks have become another safety concern.

The State Department recommends travellers enroll in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates and help during emergencies. It also urges US citizens to purchase travel insurance that includes evacuation coverage and review the CDC's travel health information.