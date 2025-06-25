Crime, Terror, Rape: United States Flags India Travel Risks

The US Department of State has continued to issue a Level 2 travel advisory for American nationals living in or traveling to India, urging them to "exercise increased caution" due to ongoing risks linked to crime and terrorism.

The advisory, recently updated by the US State Department, highlights:

• Key security threats

• Travel restrictions by region

• Legal considerations for US citizens visiting or residing in India

Officials in the Trump administration have also recommended that women avoid traveling alone and stay alert, especially at tourist destinations and public spaces.

"Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk. Violent crime and terrorism occur in India. Rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crimes, including sexual assault, happen at tourist sites and other locations," the advisory noted. It was reissued on June 16 after a routine review, including updates to entry and exit requirements.

India has remained under Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution) since 2022. Similar warnings were issued on March 28, July 25, and October 5 in 2022, and have been reiterated through 2023 and 2024.

Citing terror threats, the advisory recommends avoiding tourist hubs, transport centres, markets, and government buildings, calling them frequent targets for attacks.

Renewing concerns around sexual violence, the notice follows the April 22 attack in Pahalgam where 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-based militants.

"Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir: Do not travel to this area (except for visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest," the advisory states.

"Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible. Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. Violence also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government does not allow foreign tourists to visit certain areas along the LOC," it adds.

The State Department also raised the risk of armed conflict between India and Pakistan and advised Americans to avoid travel near the international border.

The notice further stressed caution for women, especially in rural areas, where US authorities have limited ability to deliver emergency assistance.

The advisory also points to Maoist activity: "Maoist extremist groups, or Naxalites, are active in a large area of India that spans from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal." States impacted include Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Odisha.

For travelers heading to India, the advisory warned against carrying satellite phones or GPS devices. "Possessing a satellite phone or GPS device is illegal in India and may result in a penalty of $200,000 or jail time of up to three years. Do not travel alone, especially if you are a woman."

US citizens currently in India are advised to stay alert, review travel plans, and ensure they have travel insurance.

Travelers are advised to:

• Enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)

• Carry a valid visa or e-Tourist visa

• Avoid raw food and unfiltered water

• Be cautious on roads and public transport

The advisory also reminds Americans to respect local customs, laws, and dress codes, especially in conservative regions. LGBTQ+ travelers are advised to be discreet, given prevailing social attitudes in some areas.

