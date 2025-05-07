After India's Operation Sindoor, US Issues Travel Advisory For Pakistan

Hours after India's Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the United States issued a security alert for its citizens. The alert follows India's pre-dawn strikes on nine terror launchpads, believed to be operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The US embassy in Pakistan has urged Americans to avoid conflict zones, especially near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LoC). The region is already under a "Do Not Travel" advisory issued by the US Department of State due to the risk of terrorism and armed conflict. The rest of Pakistan remains under a "Reconsider Travel" advisory.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the embassy acknowledged reports of the Indian military action, saying, "This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments."

Advisory For US Citizens In Pakistan:

Leave areas of active conflict/military activity if it is safe to do so.

If you cannot move, stay indoors and shelter in place.

Stay alert, carry your ID, and try not to draw attention to yourself.

Sign up for the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to get updates from the US Embassy.

Follow the local news and make sure your safety plan is ready.

The advisory urged Americans in Pakistan to be cautious, especially in light of the increasing tensions following India's pre-emptive military operation targeting what it called "terror infrastructure" across the border.

What The US Security Report Says About Pakistan

In its latest security report, the US says that certain areas in Pakistan are extremely dangerous and should be completely avoided.

The report warns against any travel to Balochistan province, where terrorist and separatist groups have carried out deadly attacks on civilians, religious minorities, government buildings, and security forces.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which includes the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), is also considered highly unsafe. In this region, terrorist and insurgent groups frequently target civilians, NGOs, and government officials, the report said. These attacks often include kidnappings and assassinations, with polio workers and police officers among those being targeted.

In terms of crime, Islamabad is marked as a medium-threat area for incidents involving US interests. Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar are considered high-threat locations.

In case of any emergency, the crime helpline number in Pakistan is 15.

What We Know About Operation Sindoor

At least 70 terrorists were killed in 24 missile strikes during Operation Sindoor launched early Wednesday morning. The operation targeted terror bases that, according to Indian intelligence, were planning cross-border attacks. Government sources confirmed that all targets were located beyond the Line of Control (LoC), including strategic positions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and bordering Pakistani territories.