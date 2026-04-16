Watch: Man Reveals Earnings From Selling Tea In Rolls-Royce Rented For Rs 1 Lakh

A man rented a Rolls-Royce for Rs 1 lakh to sell tea from it, branding the setup "Royal Chai". Not the chai, but the way it was being served has gone viral on social media. From renting the luxury car to selling tea to the customer, the Instagram video showcased the entire process. "Let's see how much money can be earned by selling tea in a Rolls-Royce," he said in the video.

To start with, he went to the luxury car rental place and rented the vehicle. After that, he shared the idea with a tea-stall owner, and they agreed. Then they began preparations, like printing a board, rolling out a red carpet for the customers and arranging cookies and biscuits to serve with the tea.

The video showed that the customers were curious and seemed interested. Many, including families, came for the experience.

"By the way, this is an experiment," the tea seller clarified.

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Watch the video here:

How much did he earn?

He revealed that the total cost was Rs 1,08,000. Meanwhile, they earned Rs 88,400. It was a loss, but he said, "At least I made people happy!"

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Social Media Reaction

The video gained massive traction with over 15 million views and more than one million likes. Thousands of users commented on it. "So happy to see you....that you are creating happiness in other people's life brother," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Dude!!! Do this in Bangalore. You can make hell lot of money. People pay for the luxury experience!!!" another user shared some advice.

"Bhai tum alag planet k ho. well done," a third user praised him.