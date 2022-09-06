Watch: Man Orders Chicken Wings Online, Receives Bones In Box And A Sad Note

Picture shows the sad note received by the man.

Online food deliveries have made our lives very easy. To beat the hunger pangs, we just have to pick up the phone, place order using an app and the food gets delivered at our doorsteps in few minutes. However, there have been a few cases that have gone viral on social media where users have claimed of being duped. One user has posted about his ordeal on his Instagram handle, showing video of a food box with just bones and a sad note.

Damien Sanders had placed an order for chicken wings but when he unboxed it, the parcel had something else inside. "The "ORIGINAL" VIDEO. YEAH, ITS ME! Cmon Now DoorDash Nkka. Not My Chicken," reads the caption of the video posted thre days ago.

The video shows the fries were already eaten by the delivery guy, and there were just bones left in the box of chicken along with a sad note.

The note read, "I'm sorry I ate cho food. I'm broke and hungry. Consider it like your payin it forward I'm quitting this lame ass job in the way. Be blessed. Your Door Dash Guy."

The video received over 2,000 views on Instagram since being shared. Some users in the comment section of the post made fun of Mr Sanders, while others advised him to forgive the delivery boy and some accused him of fabricating the incident.

One user wrote, "Is really not funny tho," while another said, "It's ok, forgive him."

"Dude writes the way you talk. Either fake or you can't blame him for being your alter ego lol," commented a third user.