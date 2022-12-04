Watch: Man Holding His Child From Falling Off A Moving Scooter Moves The Internet

The video has amassed more than 32,000 views

A video has gone viral on the internet showing a man preventing his child from falling off a two-wheeler. The clip shows a man driving a scooter with a young boy as the pillion rider. In the video, it appears that the young boy is sleeping as his head falls to one side. To prevent the boy from falling from the scooter, the man supports the boy with his left hand and steers with his right.

Posted on Instagram by Abhishek Thapa, the video was uploaded on November 14. Along with the video, the caption reads, "That's why he's called father".

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed more than 32,000 views and has over 13 lakh likes. The short clip is winning hearts on the internet. A user wrote, "Indeed! There is no tension until the father's hand is there. Because you know the father is behind you." Another user commented, "I still remember that day of Hindi elocution when we were going back it was raining so much and we only had one raincoat and my father gave it to me."

"Of course real heroes of everyone's life," the third wrote. "I have also felt this when I had an operation and I was unconscious so my father did the same to take me back home," the fourth shared.

"Felt so good seeing this ... made my morning... fathers r always there it's just they r less expressive," the fifth wrote.





