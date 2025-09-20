Watch: US Man Guides Wandering Bear Out Of Store, Internet Hails Him As Hero

A US man is being hailed as a hero after he managed to escort a black bear out of a store after it wandered inside, having bitten an elderly woman and a dog. A video of the female predator strolling around in the Dollar General store in New Jersey has since gone viral, where it can be seen acting strangely, sparking concerns that the animal was sick.

Sean Clarkin, who shot the footage on his phone, said he persuaded the bear to follow him outside, according to a report in CBS News. In the now three-minute viral clip, Mr Clarkin can be seen bravely guiding the bear to follow him so that it can be escorted out of the store.

"What's up, buddy? You are one big, nasty motherf****r," Mr Clarkin can be heard saying in the video as he repeatedly asks others in the store about the exit.

"That was it. The bear made the turn, started heading towards us. There's people in the store. I would rather get the bear out of the store, have him follow me out," said Mr Clarkin.

"This way, this way," Mr Clarkin told the bear. "Keep coming."

After guiding the bear out, Mr Clarkin tried leading the animal to liberty: "Freedom, buddy, freedom. Go rock and roll. Go, go, go!"

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident, having euthanised the bear.

Watch the viral video here:

A black bear 🐻 wandered into the Dollar General in Vernon, Sussex County, startling shoppers. Local real estate agent Sean Clarkin quickly stepped in, guiding the bear through the aisles and out the front door of the store



Guess he was hungry 😂 https://t.co/s3RoygQave pic.twitter.com/iBCQnUCgxX — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) September 17, 2025

'Brave, brave man'

As the video of the incident went viral, social media users applauded Mr Clarkin for bravely stepping in and persuading the bear out of the store.

"That is a brave brave man. The amount of times he had to ask for where the door is. Like the least people could have done was made it clear where a dang door was?!!" said one user, while another added: "This is the most Jersey thing I've ever seen. What a hero."

A third commented: "Why couldn't people in the store cooperate and direct him to the back door-it's the least they could have done. Or should I say-the "bear" minimum."