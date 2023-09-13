Watch: Man Dances To Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' On London Metro

The viral video accumulated more than 763,000 views and over 32,000 likes.

Hit Bollywood song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' has maintained its position as one of the most iconic songs from the 90s. Shah Rukh Khan's mimic-worthy steps and carefree dance on top of a moving train along with Malaika Arora made the song evergreen. Now, a video of a man grooving to the beats of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' inside the London tube has gone viral on social media.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a page called @imjustbesti. It shows the man mimicking the original steps of the song inside the London metro. "The Way Everyone In London Is So Unbothered By Anything," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

Shared just a few days back, the post has already accumulated more than 763,000 views and over 32,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some called his stint "cringe", others called "hilarious".

"This is so cringe. Do it again," wrote one user. "I would so jump in and add to the choreo," commented another.

A third user jokingly wrote, "Soon national anthem gonna be chal chayya chayya," while another said, "I love that no one in London even flinched". "Ek dum hilarious!! This kid smashed it," added another.

Also Read | US Woman Accidentally Swallows Apple AirPod Mistaking It For Vitamin Pill

The 1998 song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' was composed by A R Rahman, written by Gulzar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Norwegian dance crew, 'The Quick Style', had gone viral for their performance of the song. However, surprisingly, they failed to impress their followers. A majority of users, mostly from India, said that they could do better. Others suggested Quick Style not recreate the song which has gained a cult status in India and any recreation of it would not do justice to it.