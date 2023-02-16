Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew's Recreation Of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Fails To Impress Indians

The viral dance crew grooved to the iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Norwegian dance crew, 'The Quick Style', has been garnering global appreciation and love for their brilliant dance performances. The dance group members are known for high-octane performances and sleek moves on trending songs that go viral in no time. They have also made a number of Indians their fans because of their love and appreciation for Bollywood songs.

The viral dance crew is now back with a new video wherein they grooved to the iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' which featured Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan. However, surprisingly, they failed to impress the Indians this time.

"We're back," Quick Style captioned the clip, which has garnered 28 lakh views and close to 4 lakh likes so far.

In the clip, the group members dressed in black and white suits and sunglasses, attempt to recreate the SRK-starrer song which was shot on a moving train. The boys flaunt their cool moves while dancing on top of what seems to be a truck and ace the hook step.

While some loved their performance, a majority of users, mostly from India, said that they could do better. Others suggested Quick Style not recreate the song which has gained a cult status in India and any recreation of it would not do justice to it.

One user wrote, '"Guys could have been better! C'mon! Need to revamp this video again!" Another user wrote, "I love you guys but please don't do it with chayyan chayyan." A third user wrote, "It ain't authentic if it ain't on a moving train .." A fourth added, ''This song is evergreen. And you guys could have done it better.''

The 1998 song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' was composed by A R Rahman, written by Gulzar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.

Notably, the dance crew members became overnight internet sensations after they grooved to Badshah's 'Kala Chashma' from the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho' at a wedding last year.

