Watch: Man Builds Rs 16 Lakh Pet House For Dog's Birthday, Internet Amazed

Charly in her new house worth $20,000.

From a scrumptious cake to loads of wishes and gifts, birthday is the most awaited day for all of us. Now, it seems that it holds true for dogs too. An adorable video of a man celebrating his dog's birthday by gifting her a lavish dog house worth $20,000 (Rs 16.4 lakh) along with other special gifts is making rounds on the internet. Many people are loving the same and are also envying the dog's birthday celebration.

The video was shared by Brent Rivera on YouTube. In the beginning of the video, Mr Rivera informs that it is his dog, Charly's birthday in a few days and wishes to do something special for her. He added that his pet has outgrown its previous dog house and plans to build a house for her. He uses the help of his friend and builds Charly a house worth $20,000 with a separate bedroom, living room and a backyard. Not only that, but the lavish dog house also features a TV that exclusively shows movies of squirrels in addition to a comfortable bed. Mr Rivera also hired a "professional petter" for Charly so that it doesn't feel lonely when he is at work. The YouTuber also invited Charly's friends for a dog birthday party. Towards the end of the video, Mr Rivera reveals the last and final surprise for Charly by gifting her another little puppy. Charly is seen extremely happy and eventually jumps and licks the new member of the house.

Since being shared on the video-sharing platform a month ago, the 10-minute clip has amassed 7.3 million views.

"The fact that they built that dog house is crazy !" said a user.

"The way that Charlie went to the little puppy that made my heart melt so much," said another person.

A third person said, "I love how you love her so much that you will build such a big dog house."

"How come Charley's dog house look better than my room , her dog house looks my dream room just I want it a lil bigger so I can fit in it," said another user.