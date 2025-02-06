Watch: Men Throw Grand Birthday Bash For Stray Dog, Internet Loves It

A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, capturing a group of young men celebrating the birthday of a stray dog uniquely. The now-viral clip features a stray dog named "Ludo" being taken for a ride in an open jeep as his well-wishers mark the occasion with cake and fireworks.

Adding to the festivities, the group put up large hoardings along the road with a special message: "Humare priye, wafadar, khoonkar Ludo Bhai ko janamdin ki lakh lakh badhaiyaan" (Heartfelt birthday wishes to our beloved, loyal, and fierce Ludo Bhai).

The celebration didn't stop there- Ludo was showered with flowers and adorned with a floral garland. The video ends with a meaningful message urging people to protect dogs and other innocent animals.

According to reports, the video was filmed in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

Watch the video here:

Posted on Instagram by user Anshu Chouhan, the video has gathered around 1,82,000 views and an array of comments. A user wrote, "this is beautiful but normal cakes and sweet stuff isn't good for dogs. be careful please."

Another user wrote, "Adopt, don't shop-a very good message for Indians."

"This video made my day! I literally have no words. Salute to these guys from the depth of my heart," the third user wrote.

"You have made my heart happy, brother. Our street dogs are not less than anyone; this is a slap on the face of breed lovers," the fourth user commented.

