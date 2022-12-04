Family Throws Lavish Birthday Party For Pet Dog In Dhanbad, Invites 350 Guests

The video is going viral across social media platforms.

A family in Dhanbad hosted a grand birthday bash for their pet dog named Oscar. The family invited about 350 guests and dressed their pooch in a suit worth Rs 4,500. Not just that, the family also printed invitation cards for the birthday party.

Guests from nearby villages and Bengal's Sripur also attended the dog's birthday bash. The guests brought presents for the pooch and were gifted three gold lockets. An aarti was also performed before the cake-cutting ceremony.

Check out the video here:

There is no food for humans and these people Dhanbad #Bihar: Lavish Birthday Party of pet #dog with full rituals and a gold chain as a gift.#dogsofinstagram



Poochta Hai Bharat ?

Kahan Hai Nyay pic.twitter.com/voMzdFReGB — MAHREEN KHAN (@MAHREENKHAN786) December 2, 2022

In the video, a pet parent can be seen planting a kiss on the dog's cheek. A cake was placed on the top of the table and guests stood next to the pet dog and clicked his pictures.

The video is going viral across social media platforms. While a few were not happy with the grand celebration, others shared pictures of their pets on the Twitter thread. A user wrote, "There is no food for humans and these people Dhanbad #Bihar: Lavish Birthday Party of pet #dog with full rituals and a gold chain as a gift."

Another user commented, "There are many humans in India who even don't manage two-time food in that way this dog is lucky."

The third commented, "For pet parents, they r like their own kids. Something which ppl who don't have pets don't understand."

Featured Video Of The Day Video: Massive Fire At Mumbai Building, No One Hurt