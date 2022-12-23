Watch: Little Boy's Quick Thinking Saves Woman From Falling, Here's What Happened

The video has garnered more than 44,000 views and over 3,000 likes.

A video of a little boy jumping into action after finding his mother hanging on a garage door after the ladder she climbed onto fell down is gaining traction on social media. The short clip was shared on Friday morning on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra.

"Mother was repairing the garage door when her ladder fell. Seeing the mother hanging above, the brave little boy helped her...The wisdom and courage of this little child cannot be praised enough," Mr Kabra tweeted in Hindi.

माँ गैराज का दरवाज़ा रिपेयर कर रहीं थी कि तभी उनकी सीढ़ी गिर गयी. माँ ऊपर लटके देख नन्हे जांबाज़ ने पूरी जान लगाकर सीढ़ी को वापस लगाकर उनक़ी मदद क़ी...



इस छोटे बच्चे क़ी सूझ-बूझ और हिम्मत क़ी जितनी प्रशांसा क़ी जाए कम है. pic.twitter.com/GjX6Ol3pid — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 23, 2022

The video showed the woman standing on the ladder which suddenly fell on the floor. She was heard screaming and calling for help when the little boy standing behind her rushed to pick up the ladder.

Moments later, the child slowly lifted the ladder and placed it near his mother, who then managed to get hold of the ladder with her legs and avoid a major fall.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 44,000 views and over 3,000 likes. In the comment section of the post, several internet users praised the little boy for his quick thinking and called him a hero.

"Oh my god millions of blessings to tiny baby holding such a big ladder. Finally the lady was saved. This is called good parenting," wrote one user. "Salute to little one," said another.

A third user commented, "OMG this is a brilliant man." A fourth added, "The hero of the day!"

The location of this undated video is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a four-year-old girl in England saved her mother who collapsed at home. Mya Bentley showed incredible courage and presence of mind when she called 999 and told the operator "can you help my mummy?" after 25-year-old Rachel Lang suffered a seizure. The little girl also told her mother's name and gave their address on the emergency number before letting the police and paramedics into the house.

