4-Year-Old In UK Called Emergency Workers, Asked Them To 'Help Mummy'

The emergency workers were stunned by the little girl's bravery. (Representational photo)

A four-year-old girl in England's Southampton saved her mother who collapsed at home. Mya Bentley showed incredible courage and presence of mind when she called 999 and told the operator "can you help my mummy?" after 25-year-old Rachel Lang suffered a seizure, according to a report in UK-based Metro. The little girl also told her mother's name and gave their address on the emergency number before letting the police and paramedics into the house, the outlet further said in its report.

Mya was awarded a certificate for her bravery by Hampshire Constabulary and honoured in her class when the teacher asked the four-year-old to stand in the front and describe what she did.

Interestingly, she had been taught about emergency calls at school just a few days before the incident.

Metro said that Ms Lang suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder, which causes stroke-like symptoms and seizures. She was diagnosed with the condition two years ago.

The incident happened in October. When Mya called 999, she told the operator that she was "eating a bit of her lunch" before revealing that her mother was "on the floor".

"Can you help my mummy?" she asked the operator and was assured that the help will soon arrive.

"I obviously couldn't remember what she said but when I came round the police and paramedics said Mya had called them. I couldn't believe it, I didn't know she knew how to do that," Ms Lang was quoted as saying by Metro.

"I said 'my four-year-old called you on my phone?' and they said 'yeah, she did really well', she was able to say our names and where we lived," she added.

Ms Lang then thanked the healthcare workers and police for coming to her rescued in the hour of need.