'Someone Is Bored': Video Shows Man Weaving A Spiral Web On Snowfield

As whiteout conditions and below-freezing temperatures disrupt the holiday week in the United States and other Western countries, heavy snow and ice have caused disruptions in many areas, affecting transportation and energy. However, someone decided to make the most of this miserable winter by weaving a huge spiral web on a snowfield while everyone was stuck indoors.

In the widely shared video, a person walks across a snowy field while creating a massive spiral web. The aerial view reveals the stunning creation and how easily it was built.

The video was shared by a Twitter handle named Buitengebieden with the caption, "Someone is bored."

On Twitter, the video has around 400,000 views and more than 20,000 likes, demonstrating its enormous popularity.The video has received many interesting comments from social media users.

"Physical exercise while getting some fresh air and using your creativity and imagination to serve others through the beauty of artwork is, well, a magnificent use of boredom, eh?" wrote one user.

"Web design is a profession where a person designs a web page or a web site. Some web design is done for businesses, and some is done for individuals. Some are just walking in snow," commented another user.

"What you call "bored," I call artistic. "Producing works of art takes time, and this is looking to be a masterpiece," commented a third user.

