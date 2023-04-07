Watch: Korean Groom Dancing To Punjabi 'Boli' During His Indian Wedding Wins Internet

The video has amassed more than 4 million views and over 513,000 likes.

Indian weddings are a big and elaborate affair. During the celebrations, the thumping beats of dhol are so energetic that hardly anyone can resist shaking a leg to it. Now, a South Korean groom too got a taste of a big fat Indian wedding when 'baraatis' made him dance to Punjabi 'boli' - couplets in Punjabi that convey typical situations and their emotions.

Taking to Instagram, user 'currynkimchi' shared a video of the South Korean groom, Jimin, dancing to a 'boli' that was sung by a wedding guest during his Indian wedding. In the clip, Jimin, dressed in traditional 'sherwani', is seen sitting atop a horse as a man sings the Punjabi 'boli' "Baari barsi khatan gya si". He is then seen dancing along with the dhol beats after the man standing next to him finished reciting his Punjabi couplets.

"Jimin oppa just knew he had to dance after it! Wish I could attend my baraat too. Boli partner @amannoberoi shukria char chand lagane ko! PS: Special thanks to my office colleagues for the shor" the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted just a few days ago and since then it has amassed more than 4 million views and over 513,000 likes. In the comment section, several users praised the South Korean groom for embracing the culture of his wife.

"Jimin jiju is sooo kind he embraced and enjoyed our rituals with such vigour," wrote one user. "Did he understand the context? Or just vibed with the flow," said another.

Also Read | Boy Travels Daily On Mumbai Metro With His Bicycle, Internet Praises Him

A third user commented, "Congratulations to you guys! Wish you all the happiness in future," while a fourth expressed, "Punjabi boli = happiness even if jija ji is Korean".

The South Korean groom, Jimin, married his Indian bride Shivangi. The two posted a number of videos from their wedding on Instagram. In another video, the couple is also seen dancing to the hit Korean song 'Gangnam Style' by Psy.

"If my husband not dancing like this on our wedding I am not getting married," commented one user. "They enjoying the most, the long waited love story," wrote another.