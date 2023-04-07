Boy Travels Daily On Mumbai Metro With His Bicycle, Internet Praises Him

The picture of the boy was also shared by politician Hardeep Singh Puri.

Mumbai is well known for its local trains and public transport. Many people take the train to avoid the infamous Mumbai traffic. However, most of the time, passengers use auto-rickshaws to get to their destination because public transportation does not provide last-mile connectivity. A young boy, travelling in the metro, carried something with him to change this. Interestingly, he carried his own bicycle with him in the metro while going to the tuition.

In the picture shared by former bureaucrat R A Rajeev, the boy is seen sitting on the seat of the Metro with his bicycle parked next to him. The boy is wearing a helmet and is smiling in the picture.

This young boy is a daily traveler in #MumbaiMetro, goes to attend tuition. It was a pleasant site to witness him parking his bicycle easily. He looked very comfortable with the metro services. All the best to him. ⁦@MMMOCL_Official⁩ ⁦@pedalandtring⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/SkD7NHDHay — rarajeev@Mumbai 2.O (@mumbai_2) April 6, 2023

"This young boy is a daily traveler in #MumbaiMetro, goes to attend tuition. It was a pleasant site to witness him parking his bicycle easily. He looked very comfortable with the metro services. All the best to him," reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 73,000 views and 1,500 views.

"Superb best way to travel is metro & he is smartly covering last mile connectivity with his cycle even better is that at young age kids are reckless & dont wear helmet but this boy is on right track," said a user.

"Glad to be a part of this revolution towards sustainable commuting! The future is indeed here!" remarked a person.

Another person added, "Atleast in metro it's free to take cycle but in local train it would cost you around 200rs. Cycle should be encouraged in local train by adding one more coach just for cyclists. Would surely encourage lot of people I hope."

Several people also shared similar pictures, wearing a helmet and posing with their bicycles.