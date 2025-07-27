'Cutest Use Of AI': Video Of Students Telling About Their Future Goes Viral

Children's dreams shape who they become and fuel their creativity. Hearing a child say "I want to be an astronaut" or "I want to be a doctor" reminds us how bright their hopes can be. Now, a video of students sharing those dreams has captured millions of hearts online.

The clip was posted by Sapphire International School on Instagram with the caption "Watch the reaction of our students as the teachers use AI to show them what their future self looks like!"

In the video, each student names a career they hope to have-such as pilot, astronaut, or doctor and then AI tools transform their faces into scenes from those jobs. The class watches their future selves appear on screen.

Since it went live, the video has earned over four million views and more than three lakh likes. Thousands of viewers have added cheering comments, too.

Reactions On The Post

One user wrote, "This is what education looks like... They dreamed about what they want. We dreamed about what others wanted."

Another commented, "I just wish that these kids remember their now dreams when they grows up."

A third user wrote, "Cutest use of AI (totally can get behind this)," praising both the technology and the children's excitement.

Hoping to replicate the moment, one user shared, "I got tears of joy and goosebumps. May every child follow their passion and stay happy," moved by the emotion on display.

Finally, another user reflected, "It was not just the Al here, it was the vibe of the entire room. The encouragement, the cheer, the pure joy. that's what made the difference," reminding us that it's the encouragement and community that truly shine.

This simple classroom moment shows how technology can bring out the best in young minds and remind us all to keep dreaming big.