Watch: Kid Plays Rock-Paper-Scissors With Airline Employee, Internet Calls It 'Definition Of Pure Heart'

The video has been viewed over 41,000 times.

An adorable video of a child playing rock-paper-scissors with an unexpected opponent is stealing the hearts of internet users. While sitting on an airplane waiting to take flight, the child has been recorded playing the classic game through the plane window with a Southwest Airlines employee loading luggage. The video, shot at Oklahoma City in the United States, was shared on Instagram by Viral Hog and since shared it has become a funny personal favourite for its viewers.

The video was shared with the caption, “A kid plays "rock, paper, scissors" with a Southwest Airlines employee loading luggage.”

Watch the clip below:

It shows a child sitting in a plane saying "Hi" to the airline worker outside loading luggage. The child asks the man to play stone-paper-scissors with him through gestures alone as both cannot hear each other. The airline employee understands what the kid wants, and the duo have a quick two-round game.

While slamming their fists into an open palm, they both pick scissors in the first round. However, the child loses upon choosing paper when the man chooses scissors again. The clip ends with the airline worker playfully teasing the kid about losing.

Since shared on social media, the post has left netizens gushing over how “cute” the short clip is. It has been viewed over 41,000 times and the numbers are only increasing. Comments have been pouring in on the post, with users saying, “There are still a lot of good people out there”. One internet user said, “I love how he knew right away what the kid wanted! Haha awesome.” Another called the video the, “Definition of pure heart”.