Watch: Jodhpur Milk Shop's Flame Burning Since 1949, Claims Owner

The owner claims that the flame has been running since 1949.

In India, multigenerational shops stand as enduring pillars of success, carrying forward a legacy of commerce through the sands of time. Passed down from one generation to the next, these establishments weave stories of resilience, adaptability, and unwavering commitment.

In the heart of Jodhpur, a distinctive milk shop stands as a living example to generational continuity, boasting a remarkable claim that sets it apart. This exceptional milk store situated near Sojati Gate proudly declares that the flame used to heat milk in its preparation has been burning since 1949.

Shop owner Vipul Nikub said, "My grandfather started this in 1949. The flame has been continuing since 1949. The shop keeps running for 22 to 24 hours every day. The milk is heated traditionally with coal and wood."

"It's been almost 75 years since the shop has been consistently running, and we are working generation by generation. I am from the third generation, and this shop has become a tradition here. The milk shop is famous; people like it, and milk provides nutrition and physical power to customers, so we are successfully running the business," he added.

Milk shops, ubiquitous across India, stand as quintessential food kiosks, weaving seamlessly into the cultural fabric. These common establishments dot bustling streets, offering a diverse array of milk-based products that cater to local tastes. From the traditional chai stalls serving steaming cups of spiced tea to innovative concoctions like milkshakes and flavored lassi, these shops are a testament to India's culinary diversity. Beyond beverages, milk shops often showcase an assortment of sweets, curd, and other dairy delights. In every sip and bite, these unassuming kiosks encapsulate the rich tapestry of flavors that define India's love affair with milk-based cuisine.