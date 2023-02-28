Watch: Jaguar XJ Gets Stuck On Speed Breaker In Mumbai, Civic Body Reacts

The video has accumulated nearly 30,000 views and several likes and comments.

While a car's safety is mainly dependent on the actions of drivers, a city's infrastructure can play a part as well. Speed bumps, or speed breakers, are also essential to keep cars and other vehicles at a safe speed in residential areas. However, one-speed bump in Mumbai is gaining traction online for a precarious reason.

A car recently got stuck on a high-speed controller in Mumbai and became helpless, so everything went awry. Taking to Instagram, one user shared a video showing a Jaguar XJ stuck on the speed breaker in Mumbai. "Why dont we have proper roads in Financial Capital???" the user wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

In the video, a Jaguar XJ can be seen stuck over a large speed breaker on a busy road in Mumbai. Despite a lot of attempts by the car's driver, the vehicle failed to cross the speed breaker, with its rear wheels continuing to spin at every attempt.

The clip also showed how other motorists and passers-by came to the rescue of the Jaguar driver. The people who gathered around the vehicle were seen pushing the car so that it inches ahead and goes past the speed breaker. Fortunately, at the end of the video, the vehicle managed to cross the high-speed controller and evade further damage and ordeals.

Since being shared, the video of the incident has taken the internet by storm. It even caught the attention of Mumbai's Municipal Corporation. "Thank you for sharing with us. We have intimated our team to attend this immediately," the officials wrote on Twitter.

Thank you for sharing with us. We have intimated our team to attend this immediately. — Ward RC BMC (@mybmcWardRC) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the video has accumulated nearly 30,000 views and several likes and comments. "Literally laughing my guts out.. Any car specifically sedans that are not made with Indian Roads in mind should not be Bought only," wrote one user. "its not a 'speed breaker', its a 'car breaker'," jokingly added another.

"Why isn't there a universal size for speed breaker!? A universal template should be followed by every contractor. All mumbai speed breakers are ridiculous," expressed third. "Why its called speed breaker, it should be called speed mountain," said another.

