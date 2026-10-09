Watch: Israeli Singer Performs Hanuman Chalisa, Prays For Captain Smit Machchhar

An Israeli singer has paid tribute to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar by recording and sharing a rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa, the devotional hymn that the pilot recited during a recent mid-air emergency.

Captain Machchhar was operating a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv when an emergency allegedly unfolded in the cockpit. Despite the tense situation, he reportedly recited the Hanuman Chalisa while working to keep the aircraft under control.

Moved by the pilot's story, Israeli singer Ben Raivitz recorded his own version of the Hanuman Chalisa and shared it on Instagram. He dedicated the performance to Captain Machchhar, praising his courage and dedication and saying his actions helped protect the lives of those on board.

Watch Video Here:

In his Instagram post, Raivitz described Captain Machchhar as an Indian hero who had saved many lives and prevented a catastrophe. He also said that he wanted to dedicate the prayer to the pilot and wished him a full and speedy recovery.

He wrote, "Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian hero who saved so many lives and prevented a catastrophe."

"I want to dedicate this to him and wish him a full and speedy recovery," he added.

Social Media Reaction

The gesture has drawn attention on social media, with many users praising the message of solidarity and support. It comes as people in India and around the world continue to send prayers and good wishes for Captain Machchhar's recovery.

One user commented, "I was amazed by your version of the Hanuman Chalisa."

Another user noted, "Thank you, brother. This means a lot."

"Gave me goosebumps," added a third user.

A fourth user noted, "What a beautiful voice you have."