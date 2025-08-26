Watch: Internet Praises "Awesome" Driver As He Declines Hefty Tip From US Vlogger

In a heartwarming video, an Indian driver was seen refusing to accept a tip of Rs 8,500 from an American vlogger. The video, showcasing the honesty and integrity of the driver, grabbed the attention of social media users as they called him "awesome". The driver only accepted his due payment of Rs 1,250 for the ride, returning the extra amount to the vlogger.

The vlogger shared the video on Instagram, captioning it "Surprising My Driver with a HUGE Tip".

Watch the video here:

"I owe you money, how much money do I owe you (for) driving and guiding?" the vlogger asked. In response, the driver says, "No, no, you pay", suggesting that the vlogger can pay whatever he feels is genuine.

After that, the vlogger takes out the money and tries to give it to the Indian man, but he refuses. He says "final rate, Rs 1,250" when the vlogger again asks how much he earns for a full-day trip.

The vlogger handed him Rs 8,500, the driver took Rs 1250, and returned the rest. Online users praised the driver's honesty and moral conduct, with many appreciating his humility and refusal to take undeserved money.

One user wrote, "The guy has pride and a good heart. A rare sight these days. It's not that he doesn't need the money. But he doesn't feel like he earned it. And he can't feel good about himself if he took it."

"Shows that this world is not full of greedy people," another user wrote.

"Guys like him are not common in this world. You are also awesome, buddy," a third user said.