Watch: Indonesian Dance Group Recreates Entire 'Show Me The Thumka' Song

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are back on the big screen with their new film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. While many people have taken to social media to share their reviews, some are also loving the dance moves of the song 'Show Me The Thumka' and recreating it. Recently, an Indonesian couple also went viral after they performed this dance number scene by scene.

Shared on Instagram and YouTube, the video shows the duo, along with background dancers, nailing the choreography and the hook step of the song. They even recreated the costumes from the movie. While Vina Fan wore a yellow saree just like Shraddha, her partner Jhody Seltha wore a blue Kurta like Ranbir Kapoor.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has collectively accumulated thousands of likes and comments. Internet users loved the exact picturisation shown in the clip. Some users even pointed out that the Indonesian dancer Vina Fan nailed Shraddha Kapoor's expression in the song as well.

"Brilliant! I feel this is a difficult dance but you guys did it so easily! Vina is at her best as usual and Jhody is simply superb as Ranbir. All in all..fantastic! Keep it up ...Guys. Love and wishes from India," wrote one user. "I CAN ONLY SAY WOWWW. WHAT A PERFORMANCE!!! I FORGOT THE ORIGINAL DANCE MOVES ONCE AFTER SEEING YOU BOTH. JUST WOWWWWWW," said another.

A third user commented, "Blown away. Kudos to the team and cameraman. Perfectly executed," while a fourth added, "Love from India buddy. your movement your attitude, expressions too good. keep it up". "Wow Bollywood dances are not at all easy.. This was so clean and accurate," expressed fifth.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was released on Holi. The movie co-stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in his film debut.

The song 'Show Me The Thumka' was composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh.