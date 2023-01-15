Watch: Indonesian Dance Group Recreates 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Song, Internet Reacts

The video has received several reactions from netizens.

The song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie 'Pathaan' has created a buzz. Now, a video of an Indonesian dance group recreating the entire 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song has gone viral on the internet. Youtuber Vina Fans shared the video on her channel.

In the song, Vina and her co-dancers recreated the track which is originally picturised on Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. From the background setting to the outfits, the Indonesian group's performance was on-point.

The video opens to show the screen split into two parts. One part shows the original song, and another shows the group's recreated version.

Check out the video here:

The video was posted a few days ago and so far it has amassed over 5 lakh views on Youtube. The video has received several reactions from netizens. A user commented, "I just found this channel and I just can't stop watching it. The girl replicating Deepika is so beautiful. Oh my God."

Another user commented, "Dammmmm costume, location, outfit, makeup, camerawork, back dancers, song and of course the two elegant artists Vina fan and Ferdin are just sooooooooooooooo perfect everything was unbelievable like an original movie. Proud of you my Queen. Lots of love from India."

The third user wrote, "Oh my God Vina you both are just fantabulously fantastic. I'm speechless, no word to say anything about your performance and everything is so perfect... Big fan love from India."

"I am a complete Indian and ex Indonesia citizen, I love how you guys recreated the entire scene by scene and hook steps, srk and Deepika should come to Indonesia to greet you guys.. much love,: the fourth user expressed.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Pathaan'. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2 this year.

