Watch: Indian Man's Impromptu 'Bhangra' On London Underground Escalator Goes Viral

A video has surfaced online showing a man dancing to a Punjabi song on a London Underground escalator, complete with a portable speaker. The clip captures the man casually riding down the escalator while blasting music and busting out energetic dance moves to 'Mundian To Bach Ke' seemingly carefree about the surrounding crowd. As the energetic beats fill the station, he breaks into lively dance moves, ignoring the crowd around him. The commuters' reactions range from stunned surprise to enthusiastic cheers and whistles, with many capturing the moment on their phones.

The video shared on Instagram by daweed.zet was captioned: "Indian people are so happy."

The video is racking up views and impressing users with the man's infectious energy and smooth dance moves. One user wrote, "Bring it on again!"

Another commented, "Banger banger banger!"

Recently, another video featuring Indian men grooving to the Bollywood hit 'Desi Boyz' on Oxford University's picturesque campus went viral. Dressed in casual attire, the men were seen busting out high-energy moves in iconic locations like Lady Margaret Hall and other university landmarks. "Check out this incredible Bollywood dance video filmed at Lady Margaret Hall and other iconic Oxford spots – created by alumnus Druv Punjabi and crew," the caption of the video read.