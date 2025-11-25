Watch: Indian Man Crashes Foreigner's Guitar Lesson With His Dance Moves, Heartwarming Exchange Viral

Humans across the world might be divided on the basis of their languages, but there is one thing that unites us all -- our collective love for music. It possesses the extraordinary power to transcend cultural and linguistic barriers and evoke shared human emotions, as was evident when a Brazilian man, sitting by a ghat in Varanasi, India, started playing his guitar.

In the now-viral video, musician Lucas Eller, who was filming a guitar lesson for his students, noticed an elderly Indian man inadvertently walk into the background of his shot. Rather than becoming frustrated by the interruption, a welcoming Eller smiled and gestured for the local man to join him.

"Music and love, universal languages," Eller, who studies Nada Yoga and music, captioned the endearing video.

After joining Eller, the man began grooving to the music, effortlessly performing some dance steps. Following the delightful impromptu collaboration, Eller praised the man for his dancing and thanked him in Hindi for sharing that special moment with him.

Watch The Viral Clip Here:

'Precious Moment Of Joy'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.1 million views and thousands of comments as social media users were in awe of the innocence of the local Indian man and the pure bond shared by two individuals who do not speak the same language.

"I just stumbled upon this video. Wow, this is a precious moment of joy," said one user while another added: "So much better than all those heavily planned, choreographed 'candid' videos bro."

A third commented: "I don't know which language it is, but I can understand music is a universal language, haha."

A fourth said: "Just the fact that you were there with a guitar, recording a song for your students. The magic was already done, my friend."

In another video, Eller can be seen teaching students at a local Varansi school through a combination of yoga, sound, music and playful activities.