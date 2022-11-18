Watch: India, New Zealand Cricket Players Play 'Footvolley' As Rain Abandons First T20I

Team India eyes a fresh start under captain Hardik Pandya.

The first T20 International between New Zealand and India at Wellington has been abandoned due to rain on Friday. In order to pass time, players from both teams engaged in a fun "footvolley" - football-volleyball - session ahead of the game.

A video posted by BCCI's official Twitter account showed India and New Zealand players enjoying the game. In the clip, players including Yuzi Chahal, Sanju Samson and Ish Sodhi, were seen competing in a fun match of "footvolley".

"#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up," read the caption of the post.

#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.#NZvINDpic.twitter.com/8yjyJ3fTGJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

In a separate video, posted by New Zealand's official Twitter account, New Zealand players, including skipper Kane Williamson, were seen playing with his teammates while Yuzi Chalal and Sanju Sampson watched them along with Ish Sodhi.

"Football volleyball while we wait for the rain to pass," Blackcaps wrote in the caption.

Football volleyball while we wait for the rain to pass 🤞 ⚽️#NZvIND#CricketNationpic.twitter.com/dTU5Z2NbqH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 18, 2022

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, the toss was delayed due to continuous downpours as fans waited patiently at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

Team India eyes a fresh start under captain Hardik Pandya. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, has been named vice-captain for the tour Down Under. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the series. Youngsters like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Sampson, Umran Malik and Washington Sundar will be in the spotlight.

Both teams are coming into the match following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. While New Zealand lost to Pakistan, India was defeated by England.

