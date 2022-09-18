Watch: Hundreds Of Sheep Follow Runner On The Trail, Internet Finds It 'Hilarious'

Image shows hundreds of sheep behind the runner.

It's a wonderful experience to go hiking in the mountains. While hiking, the journey is often better than the destination. You get to experience lovely natural scenery as well as amazing animals and their behaviours in native habitats. One such video is gaining traction on social media that shows hundreds of sheep following a trail runner in France.

A user named Eleanor Scholz posted the video on Instagram on September 18. She captioned the post as "One of the best things I've seen. Do you think they're still chasing her?"

The video was captured by Ms Scholz when she was hiking alone in France. It shows a large flock of sheep following the runner in the mountains.

"Can't stop thinking about this bewildered trail runner I encountered while hiking alone in France," reads the text super in the video.

As the woman stops for a few minutes to speak with Ms Scholz, the sheep stop too and wait patiently while she explains her situation to Ms Scholz. As she resumed her run, the entire the entire flock of sheep continue following her.

"When she started again they all ran after her. She is a shepherdess now," the text super in the video further said.

The video has received whooping 11.8 million views and 6.9 lakh likes since being shared. Numerous users have posted hilarious remarks in the comment section of the post.

A user wrote, "This is the craziest thing ever. I wonder how many miles they ran and if any of them have."

"When you accidentally steal someone's entire flock. This is so cute," wrote a second one.

A third user simply said, "This is hilarious."



