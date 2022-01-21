Watch: Indian Navy Grooves To Bollywood Tunes In Republic Day Rehearsal

As we are inching closer to the 73rd Republic Day, preparations for the grand celebration in New Delhi are underway. In such a scenario, a video showing the Republic Day parade rehearsal of the Indian Navy has surfaced. The clip, shared on Twitter, was posted by the official handle of the Government of India. In the clip, we see Indian Navy personnel dressed in their uniforms and holding their rifles upright during their practice at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. But wait. They aren't marching as you would expect them to. Instead, the personnel, filed up in rows, are clapping against their rifles and grooving to the tunes of RD Burman's famous composition Duniya Mein Logon Ko. Meanwhile, the song is being played by the Indian Army band with aplomb.

The video caption read, "Can't get over this video of Indian Navy's Republic Day parade rehearsal at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi." The caption credited photo journalist Arun Sharma for the original clip. The clip has received over 46,800 views and counting.

Viewers were delighted by the video, praising it as "lovely," "superb," "fantastic" and much more.

Here's what another user wrote:

A person was happy to see the personnel enjoy their time during the rehearsals. He wrote, "Good to see them enjoy... Jai Hind."

The clip was reposted by many on the social media platform. Major Surendra Poonia tweeted the video and captioned it, "You will love it. Indian Navy contingent cheering for Indian Army Band at Republic Day Parade Rehearsal at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. Jai Hind." The post received over 2.60 lakh views.

A user wrote that he got goosebumps while watching the "phenomenal" clip.

Another commented, "Wow, what a lovely sight. Young officers are full of energy and joy."

"In logo ko khush dekh kar hi din ki aadhi khushi mil jaati hai [Seeing them happy gives me half of my day's share of joy]," read one of the comments

RD Burman's famous song made a comeback in such a stunning way during this year's Republic Day celebration. And, if you are among those who want to revisit the classic number then, read on. We have the original track from the film Apna Desh waiting for your attention.

This year, the Republic Day parade will have a few changes: it will begin half an hour later due to foggy weather and it will allow only 24,000 people due to Covid-19 restrictions.